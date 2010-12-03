Suspect In Hollywood Publicist Ronni Chasen's Brutal Murder Commits Suicide

A man believed to be a suspect in the slaying of well-known Hollywood publicist Ronni Chasen committed suicide yesterday at approximately 5:30pm, in a dingy apartment located in a seedy Hollywood neighbourhood.



Kevin McClure from the Los Angeles Police robbery homicide division said the Hollywood division had received a call from the Beverly Hills Police Department, saying they were going to attempt to talk to someone at the Harvey Apartments. When police arrived at the apartments, which are believed to have been the suspect’s residence, he pulled out a handgun and shot himself. The suspect, whose name is yet to be released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police had thus far been baffled by Chasen’s murder. “It’s an extremely unusual crime for us,” said Sgt. Lincoln Hoshino of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The exact connection between the man, who some have claimed is a former convict, and Ronni Chasen remains unclear, however he had been under police surveillance related to the murder prior to committing suicide. The Beverly Hills Police Department released the following statement:

“At the time of the shooting, BHPD Detectives were on scene conducting a follow-up investigation. There were no other injuries related to the incident. Due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation, there are no further details available at this time.”

