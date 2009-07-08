Suspect In Goldman Program Trading Case Works For Citadel Exile Hedge Fund

Sergey Aleynikov, the man arrested by the FBI Friday for allegedly stealing software code he designed for Goldman Sachs, is now employed by Teza Technologies, a start-up firm created by three former Citadel executives.

The Chicago-based Teza has now suspended Aleynikov. It’s not clear if Aleynikov had planned to deliver the Goldman code to Teza. Certainly, Teza would have probably had use for the code. One of its founders Misha Malyshev, the company’s former head of “high frequency trading,” the computer driven strategy that Aleynikov reportedly worked on at Goldman.

Teza apparently is just in a “formative” stage and isn’t yet actively trading. The company is still moving into an office on North Michigan Avenue in the Loop, according to the Chicago Tribune.

