Former Suspect In Etan Patz Case To Be Freed After 25 Years

The man long suspected of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979 is about to be a free man.Pennsylvania inmate Jose Ramos, the man Stanley Patz has long believed killed his son, is set to be freed Nov. 7 after serving 25 years on child molestation charges, The Associated Press reported.



A civil court once declared Ramos responsible for Patz’s death but the Manhattan District Attorney has since said there isn’t enough evidence against him to file criminal charges.

Suspicion shifted from Ramos to a former bodega clerk when the clerk, Pedro Hernandez, confessed in May to strangling the boy as he walked to school in 1979, wrapping the body in a bag, and putting it in a box.

However, cops could still have the wrong man.

Hernandez’s confession is more than a little questionable given the fact he confessed 30 years ago but police dismissed him as a lunatic and police haven’t been able to find any significant evidence linking Hernandez to the crime.

Cops searched Hernandez’s New Jersey home in August, looking for a picture of Patz the suspect reportedly kept hidden among personal papers. They never found the picture.

Hernandez is expected in court again Nov. 15, a little more than a week after Ramos’ release.

