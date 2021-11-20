A 16-year-old faces attempted murder charge after three students were shot in parking lot of Colorado high school

Students and staff gather outside an entrance to the school after a shooting in the parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora, Colorado on Friday, November 19, 2021. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A shooting in an Aurora, Colorado, high school parking lot on Friday left three teenagers injured.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, the police chief said.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting in an Aurora, Colorado high school parking lot on Friday left three teenagers injured, police said Friday.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said during a Friday afternoon news conference, according to the Denver Post.

Two of the injured students attended Hinkley High School, where the shooting occured. One is male and the other female and both are 17 years old. The third student shot is a 16-year-old boy, who attends a different high school.

The police have not released the name of the suspect in custody. Police previously said they were questioning two people in connection to the shooting.

A school security officer with Aurora Public Schools returned fire at the shooter before police arrived, though it is unclear if anyone was hit, police said. The officer then applied a tourniquet to an injured student in the parking lot.

The Friday shooting comes shortly after a Monday shooting that left six Aurora Central High School students injured at a park. Police are investigating if the two shootings are connected, according to CNN.

Wilson said the violence must stop, calling on parents to get more involved and to check on their kids.

“We can only stop this violence by working together as a community,” she said in a statement.