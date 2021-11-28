A man who was on the run since 2012 turned himself into police after true crime episode featuring his case aired on TV: report

Marlon priest, a US Air Force veteran, pleaded guilty to two counts of impersonating a federal law enforcement officer. Getty Images

A man who was on the run turned himself to authorities in Mexico on November 20, Law&Crime reported.

Hector Hugo Ramirez-Lopez was accused of stabbing a man in 2012, police said.

His surrender comes after an episode of a true-crime show that highlighted his case aired last month.

A 33-year-old who was on the run turned himself into Mexico authorities last weekend after his case recently premiered on a true crime television show, Law&Crime reported.

The suspect, Hector Hugo Ramirez-Lopez, was accused of stabbing a man, identified as Randall Wells, in 2012, the outlet reported. His case was recently shown on an episode on the third season of “In Pursuit with John Walsh: Predator Next Door” on October 27.

According to a press release from the Austin Police Department, the show “profiles crime stories as told by witnesses and law enforcement officials in a collaborative effort to pursue and apprehend wanted fugitives.”

The alleged crime stems back to April 28, 2012, when an Austin police officer was responding to a call at an apartment complex for a separate incident when he discovered a vehicle crashed into the parking lot, police said.

The driver, Wells, “was found to have suffered what appeared to be a knife wound and had lost consciousness,” the press release said, adding that the victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy later determined that Wells was stabbed in the chest and his death “was ruled a homicide.”

—Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) November 23, 2021

Police said during their investigation, they found out that Wells was “involved in a disturbance” at another location and was able to identify Lopez as a suspect in connection to this case.

According to the press release, a warrant was issued for his arrest to charge him for killing Wells, but police determined that he ran to Mexico.

Nearly a month after the episode featuring his case aired, Lopez surrendered to authorities in Mexico on November 20. As Law & Crime reported, it is not clear if Lopez saw the show.

He was transferred to the US and is housed at a jail in Austin, Texas, the press release said.