Susman Godfrey: 7 Up For Partner, 7 New Partners

Erin Geiger Smith
Steve Susman Susman Godfrey

Seven people up for partner, seven new partners.

Naming 100% of associates that are partnership-eligible is quite rare in this down year, but that’s the way the vote went at Susman Godfrey’s partner meeting this morning

Susman is a powerhouse litigation boutique with a very short partnership track. Those up this year graduated in either 2003 or 2004.

Susman has roughly 100 attorneys, so seven is a pretty high number, especially when you compare it to numbers at the big firms — Sullivan & Cromwell has 665 lawyers and named 5 new partners this year.

Congrats to the new partners, as listed on Susman partner Barry Barnett’s blog:

Jeremy Brandon (Dallas), Warren Burns (Dallas), Richard Hess (Houston), Alex Kaplan* (Houston),Tibor Nagy (New York), Kalpana Srinivasan (Los Angeles), and Lexie White (Houston).

*A personal congratulations to Alex Kaplan, who was in my law school class. 

(Pictured is Susman co-founder Steve Susman)

