I tried the sushi burrito, the 'mutant food' San Franciscans are obsessed with -- take a look

“Mutant foods” from the cronut to the ramen burger come and go, disappearing from social media as quickly as they blow up. But San Francisco’s passion for the sushi burrito refuses to die.

When we first laid eyes on the mythical sushirrito on Reddit in 2013, it seemed too good to be true: a sushi roll swollen to the size of a burrito, stuffed with veggies, sauces, rice, and raw fish, and eaten with your hands. Fast-forward four years, and people are still forming lines outside Sushirrito, a Bay Area restaurant chain that claims to be the birthplace of this beastly food.

I stopped by Sushirrito’s location in SoMa to see if the sushi burrito meets the hype.

Sushirrito founder Peter Yen created the sushi burrito based on a craving. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Today, the restaurant chain has six locations in the Bay Area and one in New York's Flatiron neighbourhood. There's usually a line out the door.

@mattyglesias The line outside Sushirrito in Palo Alto. Just sayin' pic.twitter.com/vXk8q3yB5H

-- Andrew Sterian (@steriana) October 19, 2016 Ropes barricade the door, as if hungry patrons are clamoring to get into a club. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Inside, diners queue up in front of the food prep area. You can't customise what goes inside your burrito, unlike other quick-service chains like Chipotle or Subway. Melia Robinson/Business Insider The menu consists of eight varieties, ranging from about AUD$12 - $17. Melia Robinson/Business Insider It's mesmerising to watch the sushi burrito come together in just seconds. Like a normal sushi roll, a plastic-bamboo mat is used to tuck the ingredients into a pinwheel. I ordered three burritos. They came nestled in these neat take-out boxes. Melia Robinson/Business Insider I unwrapped the Geisha's Kiss burrito to find it really did look like a jumbo-sized sushi roll. It combines Japanese and Latin flavours, with yellowfin tuna, fish roe, chips made from lotus root, egg, piquillo peppers, cucumber, lettuce, and a ginger-infused guacamole. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Seaweed paper and white rice held together the tightly packed ingredients. Melia Robinson/Business Insider I sunk my teeth into glistening chunks of yellowfin tuna. Fresh and firm, the fish tasted like it could have been line-caught that morning. The lotus chips added a nice crunch. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Next I tried the Salmon Samba, which contains oven-baked salmon, tempura-fried asparagus, cucumber, lettuce, ginger-infused guacamole, pepitas, and wasabi dust. Melia Robinson/Business Insider My first bites into the Salmon Samba distinctly reminded me of eating a salmon burger. The cooked salmon combined with the pepitas created a nutty, caramelised flavour. Melia Robinson/Business Insider My favourite part was the tangy, pickled cucumbers. But the Salmon Samba paled in comparison to the Geisha's Kiss, in part because it didn't taste like traditional sushi. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Lastly, I dug into the Sumo Crunch, a combination of shrimp tempura, surimi crab, shaved cabbage, cucumber, ginger-infused guacamole, and Sriracha aioli. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Red tempura flakes coat the outside of the burrito, giving each bite a spicy kick. Melia Robinson/Business Insider This burrito screamed 'California roll.' I thought the mounds of crab would overpower the other ingredients, but the heat from Sriracha aioli kept it from being boring. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Each sushi burrito packed a generous amount of fish, which was good and bad. They tasted delicious (at a reasonable price), but several hours later, I still felt sickly stuffed. Melia Robinson/Business Insider FYI: I ate a few bites of each burrito, not three entire burritos. Was it better than regular sushi? I don't think so. With a burrito, you lose out on the chance to try a few different rolls with your friends. But will I be back? 100%. Melia Robinson/BI

