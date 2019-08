The crab-stuffed, salmon-topped “Catch Roll” is the signature sushi dish at Catch restaurant in New York City.

But this isn’t your average sushi roll — it’s finished with a blow torch.

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by David Fang

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.