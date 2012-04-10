WOW: This Sushi-Making Robot Churns Out 400 Rolls An Hour

Sushi making is an art form, but it’s one that even a robot can do.



The SushiBot, a high-tech robot, makes 400 rolls an hour—not even the world’s most skilled sushi chefs can compete with that.

While human sushi chefs will always dominate the counters at high-end restaurants, this machine could put the sushi makers at cheaper joints out of business. Watch it in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[via DVICE]

