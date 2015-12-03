This just might be the most beautiful roll of sushi ever created

Cooking is an art, but chef Davy Devaux takes that notion to the next level.

For this video, he created a colourful sushi roll that looks like a mosaic.

To start, Devaux made a roll with white rice and cucumber, then added some rice that he dyed pink. He then cut the roll into quarters, using two of those pieces as a base for the mosaic, adding salmon and tuna sashimi as well as a bright carrot sauce.

Devaux then topped the roll off with the other two quarters, rolling all of it up to make a beautiful mosaic.

You can click here for step-by-step instructions on how to create this roll, and here for more of Devaux’s mesmerising sushi videos.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

