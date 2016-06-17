Someone turned a sushi roll into a doughnut, and it's blowing up on Instagram

Herrine Ro

Sushi and doughnuts seem like they are on total opposite sides of the food spectrum, but one Instagrammer combined the unlikely pair to create the next viral food trend.

Sam, a Melbourne-based vegan behind sobeautifullyraw, dedicates her page to beautiful new food mash-ups. The sushi doughnut has become one of Sam’s most viral inventions yet.

Sam created the ‘doughnut’ by placing sushi rice into a mould and decorating it with black sesame, avocado, and ginger. 

Sam’s sushi doughnut started a trend, and now other people are Instagramming their own versions.

The ‘doughnuts’ are colourful and beautiful to look at.

Even Whole Foods made a version.

 

