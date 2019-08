There’s only one thing better than burritos or sushi, and it’s the two foods combined.

Pok√©works, located in New York City’s midtown area, is bringing San Francisco’s original “sushirito” to the east coast.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.