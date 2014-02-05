Google's 16th Employee Susan Wojcicki Is Now YouTube's New CEO

Susan Wojcicki, a long-standing Googler and advertising executive, is now the CEO of YouTube, the company announced today.

Word of Wojcicki’s appointment leaked Tuesday night on The Information and Recode.

Wojcicki was Google employee number 16 and she follows Salar Kamangar, Google’s ninth employee, as YouTube’s CEO. It’s unclear what Kamangar’s new role at Google would be. The Information speculates he may move to Google’s investment arm, Google Ventures.

Recode explains Wojcicki’s potential new role as a solution to a “management problem” at Google. Wojcicki reportedly wants to run something and she has been eyed as a CEO candidate for other companies. Her current role was recently divvied up and partially given to Sridhar Ramaswamy, who may take over Wojcicki’s current role entirely if she moves to YouTube.

Placing Wojcicki at the helm of YouTube may also be a sign that Google is interested in ramping up the video platform’s advertising business. Wojcicki is currently Google’s Senior Vice President of Products and Commerce.

