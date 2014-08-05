The CEO Of YouTube Got Some Adorable Feedback From Her Mum

Google’s sixteenth employee, Susan Wojcicki, took the CEO job at YouTube in February, and she’s been bombarded with advice on how to run the video giant ever since.

In an excellent Fast Company profile of Wojcicki, Nicole Laporte reports that YouTube’s CEO has been getting guidance from video creators, random internet commenters, and her own kids, who are quick to let her know when a video she’s excited about is old.

The most adorable feedback, however, came from her mother, a high school teacher, who wanted her to know how teens feel about YouTube.

Wojcicki told Laporte:

My mum is a high school teacher, so she would tell me, “Oh, the students liked the video you posted today. Oh, the students didn’t like the video that you posted today.” As though I, personally, posted a video!

In reality, of course, Wojcicki doesn’t upload all YouTube videos herself. In fact, there are more than 100 clips uploaded to YouTube every minute, and there’s no way that Wojcicki could even watch everything that was posted every day.

Read the rest of the piece here >>

