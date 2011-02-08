Meet Susan Wojcicki, "The Most Important Googler You've Never Heard Of"

Photo: Google

The San Jose Mercury News today has a laudatory profile of Susan Wojcicki, SVP Product Management at Google, whom they call with good reason “the most important Googler you’ve never heard of.”She oversees Google’s two main advertising products, AdWords and AdSense, which bring in the vast majority of Google’s revenues (and even more of its profits).



Here’s what we already knew:

She rented her garage to Larry and Sergey when they first started Google.

Her sister Anne married Sergey Brin.

Here’s what we learned:

She’s as respected inside Google as she is little-known outside — and it suits her just fine to have a low profile. She’s known for letting her teams get credit for the work they do.

She came up with the google doodles! Awesome!

She wasn’t just one of the first googler women, she was the first googler mother; as such, she was (and is) a leader on making google a more inclusive workplace. She now has four children — also very cool.

She was behind Google’s two biggest acquisitions: DoubleClick, and YouTube, after failing to keep up with them as head of Google Video

All in all, a very impressive record. She is indeed the most important Googler we’d only vaguely heard of.

