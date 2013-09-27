George Soros' Ex-Wife Is Selling Her Gorgeous NYC Apartment For $US39 Million

George Soros’ ex-wife, Susan, is selling her five bedroom apartment on New York’s Upper West Side for $US39 million,

says the Wall Street Journal.

In addition to 6,000-square-feet and a view of Central Park, the apartment comes with an 800-square-foot guest apartment three floors down (the 16th floor). Then there are the 9.5 foot high ceilings, the meditation room, the five bathrooms, the two terraces.

You get the picture, this place is beyond nice.

Patty LaRocco of Town Residential has the listing.

