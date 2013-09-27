George Soros' Ex-Wife Is Selling Her Gorgeous NYC Apartment For $US39 Million

Linette Lopez
Susan Soros ApartmentTown Real Estate

George Soros’ ex-wife, Susan, is selling her five bedroom apartment on New York’s Upper West Side for $US39 million,
says the Wall Street Journal.
In addition to 6,000-square-feet and a view of Central Park, the apartment comes with an 800-square-foot guest apartment three floors down (the 16th floor). Then there are the 9.5 foot high ceilings, the meditation room, the five bathrooms, the two terraces.

You get the picture, this place is beyond nice.

Patty LaRocco of Town Residential has the listing.

First off, this view is to die for. The Majestic is on Central Park West, of course.

There's a lot of common space in the apartment.

Like this modern living room.

Here's the rec room.

Dining room -- lovely view there.

This has to be the master bathroom.

Tons of space in this bedroom.

Another one of five bedrooms.

The kitchen is open, as you can see.

This looks like the meditation room.

This is your view before bed. Not bad not bad...

Have a little more money to spend?

Check out the most expensive homes in finance>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.