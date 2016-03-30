Susan Sarandon says she's not sure she'll vote for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump

Susan Sarandon is undecided about whether she’ll support Hillary Clinton if Bernie Sanders doesn’t win the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I really want to be on the right side of history,” the actress and activist said of Sanders’ presidential campaign on MSNBC’s “All in with Chris Hayes.” “This is a shot that we’re not going to have again in my lifetime — to have a candidate who’s so morally consistent, who makes decisions whose judgment proves to be true but does it at a time when it’s not popular, when it’s not comfortable, a candidate who hasn’t taken any money from fracking, or Monsanto, or super PACs, or Wall Street, or all of the big pharm, which all the other candidates have. And those are issues that are very important to me.”

The host then asked Sarandon about a growing movement of Sanders supporters who say that they won’t vote for Hillary Clinton if she beats their candidate for the nomination, even if that may lead to Trump being elected president. So what do Sanders supporters have against Clinton?

“She accepted money for all of those people,” Sarandon said. “She doesn’t even want to fight for a $15 minimum wage. So these are people that have not come out before. So why would we think they’re going to come out now for her, you know?”

Hayes then asked Sarandon how she would vote in a Clinton versus Trump presidential election.

“I don’t know. I’m going to see what happens,” Sarandon answered. She then mentioned that some people believe that electing Trump “would bring the revolution immediately.”

Sarandon explained, “If you think it’s pragmatic to shore up the status quo right now, then you’re not in touch with the status quo. The status quo is not working. And I think it’s dangerous to think that we can continue the way we are.”

The “Thelma and Louise” actress also says that her anti-war beliefs clash with Clinton’s philosophy: “We have to stop prioritising war. And I don’t like the fact that [Clinton] talks about Henry Kissinger as her go-to guy. And the stuff that’s happened in Libya, and other things, I don’t think it’s good.”

Watch the interview with Sarandon below:

