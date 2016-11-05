Susan Sarandon explains why she's not backing Hillary Clinton: 'I don't vote with my vagina'

Susan Sarandon has had a troubled relationship with Hillary Clinton, and the actress has confirmed she won’t be voting for the Democratic nominee in the presidential election.

“I don’t vote with my vagina,” Sarandon told BBC’s Evan Davis of her decision not to vote for Clinton. She has said she’s voting for Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

She added that she thinks it’s important to get votes for third-party candidates above the 5% mark, and that whether Clinton or Trump is elected, “it doesn’t matter” to her.

“This is bigger than that and I don’t want to spend a lot of time talking about Trump and Hillary because that’s not why I’m here. This is bigger than who wins this election,” she said.

Sarandon said she believes Clinton is “almost certainly going to win” because of support from “every neocon, all the press, all the networks, all the newspapers, everyone behind her.”

“I am worried about the wars, I am worried about Syria, I am worried about all of these things that actually exist. I’m worried about fracking,” Sarandon said. “I’m worrying about the environment. No matter who gets in they don’t address these things because money has taken over our system.”

She added that in her view, based on what she saw during the primaries, the DNC is “so corrupt, it’s not worthy of our votes.”

