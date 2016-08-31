Here's why 69-year-old Susan Sarandon loves going to Burning Man

Susan Sarandon won Burning Man 2015.

Last year, the 69-year-old Oscar winner went early to help construct a “Totem of Confessions” and drank Timothy Leary’s ashes after leading a procession in honour of the godfather of LSD.

But Sarandon is no stranger to Burning Man.

The actress first went to the festival in 2013. After the experience, she spoke to The Daily Beast about why she loved it:

It’s fabulous. I went all around on a Segway and a bicycle, which was great, and even though people sometimes recognised me and said, ‘Oh, it’s so cool you’re here!’ it wasn’t like walking the streets of New York. The art was amazing. You’ll find fantastical stuff like four-story women, and when the light comes up, a half-naked woman with a parasol. Despite the fact that there was more of a police presence there, it was a lot of fun and I’d definitely go back.

She documented last year’s festival on her two Instagram accounts:

“Getting ready for the big night. The procession to the Totem of Confessions with Timothy Learys ashes.”





“Getting down with the dust!”



“My bike.”



“These boots were made for Burning Man.”



Well, it’s pretty psychedelic to begin with. But, yeah, I’m not new to the idea of mushrooms. I don’t really like chemical things, really… But I’ve done Ayahuasca [psychedelic tea] and I’ve done mushrooms and things like that. But I like those drugs in the outdoors — I’m not a city-tripper. My attitude about marijuana or anything is, ‘Don’t be stoned if you have to pretend you’re not,’ so I’d never do drugs if I was taking care of my kids. I like doing it in the Grand Canyon, or in the woods. It does remind you of your space in the universe — your place in the universe — and reframe things for you. I think you can have some very profound experiences.

