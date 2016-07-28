Susan Sarandon leaves the DNC after having the 'worst time': 'I'm out'

After being visibly frustrated at day one of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Monday, actress Susan Sarandon left the convention early on Tuesday by way of a terse tweet.

An outspoken Bernie Sanders supporter, Sarandon was spotted shaking her head and grimacing as speakers threw their support behind Hillary Clinton on Monday.

When a Now This News video producer captured her reaction and stated, “Susan Sarandon is having literally the worst time at the #DemocraticConvention,” Sarandon retweeted the video and called it “accurate.”

But on Tuesday, Sarandon took to Twitter before the convention’s speeches even began to voice her displeasure with the process and explain her departure from the Philadelphia event in two succint words: “I’m out.”

Sarandon’s tweet linked to a Chicago Tribune op-ed titled, “

DNC betrayed Bernie Sanders and the rest of America.” It was one of several anti-DNC articles that Sarandon had tweeted out since the start of the convention.

Subsequently, Sarandon replied to a series of tweets applauding Sanders’ endorsement of Clinton, seemingly in an attempt to deflect attention from “Bernie or bust” supporters like herself.

So now it’s up to her. Don’t blame him if she loses. https://t.co/vKZwReC4ij — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) July 26, 2016

So don’t blame us if she loses to Trump. He did what you wanted. https://t.co/YVIXwKOlxc — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) July 26, 2016

With two more days of speakers left, the Democratic National Convention will go on, Sarandon-less, until Hillary Clinton’s final speech on Thursday night.

