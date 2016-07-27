Susan Sarandon says she was having the 'worst time' at the Democratic National Convention

Susan Sarandon wasn’t having a very good time at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Monday.

Sarandon, one of Bernie Sanders’ most outspoken celebrity supporters, was captured several times on camera shaking her head no, wincing, and frowning during the DNC’s first night. And the “Thelma and Louise” star isn’t denying it.

On Monday, a Now This News producer posted a video of a displeased Sarandon at the DNC, which stated, “Susan Sarandon is having literally the worst time at the #DemocraticConvention.”

Sarandon later retweeted it along with one word: “Accurate.”

It’s clear why Sarandon would be in such a foul mood. Monday’s DNC speakers included Sanders calling for his supporters to get behind Hillary Clinton. That message was repeated again by comedian and actress Sarah Silverman, who said that Sanders supporters who refuse to support Clinton are “being ridiculous.”

That couldn’t have been good for Sarandon to hear. In March, she told MSNBC that her beliefs clashed with Clinton’s stances on several subjects, so much so that she wasn’t sure if she’d vote for Clinton even if it meant stopping a Trump presidency.

