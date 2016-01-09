L'Oreal just hired a 69-year-old spokesmodel

L’Oreal Paris’s newest spokesmodel is 69 years old, Women’s Wear Daily (via The Cut) has reported.

It’s Susan Sarandon.

“The very first time I heard ‘Because I’m Worth It’ [the brand’s motto], it definitely was a shift in the framing of why you should look good. It had to do with women becoming the master of their own lives and decisions. I look forward to being older, when what you look like becomes less and less an issue, and what you are is the point,” Sarandon said to Women’s Wear Daily.

The company also posted the news on its Instagram, alongside glowing photos of the celebrated actress.



The company posted a short video of Sarandon, highlighting the fact that she’s a mother — something of which she’s proud.

“Mother would be the title I would want after my name — the other one anyone can do. Mother is what’s hard,” she says in the video, adding that “absolutely [she’s] stalking [her] children on social media.”



L’Oreal Paris has been leading the charge when it comes to embracing beautiful older women.

Julianne Moore is a face of the company.



In 2014, Dame Helen Mirren was named an ambassador for the company’s UK sector.



Jennifer Lopez is also a spokesmodel for the company,



Still, that doesn’t mean the company has completely abandoned youthful faces. Karlie Kloss, amongst other young models, has served as a face of the brand.





