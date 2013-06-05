Obama Is Promoting Susan Rice, The Woman Originally At The centre Of The Benghazi Firestorm

Getty ImagesPresident Barack Obama will appoint U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice to replace Tom Donilon as National Security Adviser, the White House said Wednesday. Obama will make the announcement in a 2 p.m. address in the Rose Garden.



The move was first reported by the New York Times.

It’s a long-expected move — in May, Foreign Policy reported that Rice was likely to get the promotion.

Still, it will garner attention because Rice was at the centre of the original firestorm over the Obama administration’s original talking points after last year’s terrorist attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya. Rice drew scrutiny after appearing on Sunday talk shows in the days following the attack and suggested that the attack grew out of a spontaneous reaction of protest to a video — claims that turned out to be false.

Rice was being considered for the Secretary of State position, but ultimately withdrew her name amid intense criticism from Republican senators, who promised a long confirmation battle. The National Security Adviser position does not warrant Senate confirmation.

The National Security Adviser coordinates the President’s national security policies with the State, defence, and Intelligence departments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.