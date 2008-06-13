Susan Lyne To Replace Ann Moore As Time Inc CEO?

Susan Lyne’s resignation yesterday as CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia might not signal the end of her career in magazines.

The Post has learned that Lyne and Time Inc. CEO Ann Moore are slated to have lunch next week, a meeting that was arranged yesterday after news broke out that Lyne was stepping down after four years at MSLO.

Speculation has swirled for months that Lyne was being scouted to replace Moore, who has said she will not renew her current contract when it expires in the second quarter of 2010.

Photo by Esthr from Flickr

