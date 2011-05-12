Newly Out-Of-Work Susan Lucci Talks Post-Cancellation "All My Children" Workplace On "The View" (VIDEO)

“All My Children” stalwart (41 years she’s been on the show!) Susan Lucci visited “The View” today and worked hard not to seem miserable about ABC’s cancellation of the long-running soap.
The show runs through September, so it’s still in production — which makes for a sad, awkward vibe on-set.
Lucci told the co-hosts about the moment she learned her job was gone.
She was flat-out told that the talk show replacing “All My Children” costs 40 per cent less for the network to produce than her daytime drama does.
Video below.
