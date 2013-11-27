Bloomberg TV Star Susan Li Heads To CNBC

Anyone in the U.S. who’s trying to get the jump on tomorrow’s headlines is watching the Asian market action. And if your TV is on, you’re either watching “Asia Squawk Box” on CNBC or “First Up with Susan Li” on Bloomberg.

Now, if you’re a Susan Li fan, you’re going to have to change that channel to CNBC.

CNBC just announced that Li has joined the business network’s on-air Asia-Pacific team.

“I have long admired CNBC’s dedication to excellence,” said Li. “I am excited to be joining its team of talented and knowledgeable journalists, and look forward to working with them to deliver the kind of business news coverage that can only be found on CNBC.”

In recent months, we’ve learned that star reporters Dom Chu and Sara Eisen have moved to CNBC from Bloomberg.

But the moves aren’t going in just one direction. Last week, we learned veteran reporter Maria Bartiromo was leaving CNBC to join the Fox Business Network.

