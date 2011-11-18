Q&A With Susan Kare: The Woman Behind The Original Mac Icon And Facebook's Gift Icons

Photo: www.themagentalinks.com

Susan Kare designed the smiling Macintosh, Facebook’s gifts icons, and many of the tech world’s signature images.During her illustrious career, she has worked with Steve Jobs at Apple and NeXT, as well as Microsoft, Facebook, Digg, and apps for the iTunes store.



Kare is releasing a book of her designs, and we asked her some questions about her design philosophy, what makes a great icon, and her memories of Steve Jobs.

You’ve created some of the most recognisable icons in the computer world, but I bet the majority of the population has no idea who designed them. Is that a strange feeling?

Well, it’s kind of you to say that. I think I’ve always cared more about having work that people are using out in the world than the attribution. Very happy people are still clicking on a lasso icon 25 years later!

What’s your favourite tech-related icon you’ve designed?

It was satisfying to replace an hourglass with a watch cursor. (Still embodies the meaning of time passing but more of an iconic 20th century item).

Most recently, I’ve enjoyed creating badge icons for Digg that represent different types of users and user stereotypes.

When I look at any icon I encounter, I look at both presentation and metaphor. Does this make sense? Is it free of extraneous detail? Is it well crafted? For example, when I see the circle with the red slash (which means something is prohibited) occasionally used for “delete” it’s like chalk on a blackboard! When I see a carefully articulated fresh take on a concept, I’m delighted.



Tell me about the inspiration for Susan Kare ICONS?

When we started producing our limited-edition prints, we received a number of inquiries about other images that had meaning for people, and realised that we could present more of them in a book format, and show some aspects of the craft by featuring icons at actual size and also greatly magnified. Creating a book also presented an opportunity to pair images with commentary.

What were the differences between working for Steve Jobs, working for Bill Gates, and working for Mark Zuckerberg?

I really enjoyed working at Facebook on virtual gifts (2007-2010) and chiefly worked with Jared Morgenstern and Will Chen, along with a number of their colleagues. Jared and Will were extremely sharp, creative, and good humored, and worked with the same round-the-clock energy I remember from Apple.

What’s your favourite Steve Jobs memory?

Among my favourite memories is watching the movie “Flashdance” with him three different times. (He insisted that Jay Chiat see it too).

Another is when he lit up at seeing Paul Rand’s logo for NeXT for the first time.

What’s next for you?

We do many icon and identity projects for all kinds of clients and always appreciate the challenge of creating fonts and icons for limited screen real estate. In that regard, we recently worked on bitmaps for a great product, Meta Watch, that was spun out of Fossil.

We’re also beginning to work on another book which will focus on the ‘how-to’ aspect of designing icons.

