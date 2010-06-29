Guess What: Financial Reform Might Seriously Be DEAD

It’s not just Scott Brown. Now Susan Collins (R-ME) is saying she may not be able to vote for The Dodd-Frank Act, as a result of the new bank levies that were announced added in during last Friday’s early-morning dealmaking.



Suddenly, this is looking like a situation where nobody wants to be the 60th vote, and beyond that, the GOP is feeling that the President is toxic enough, such that they’re willing to “side with Wall Street” and oppose him.

Between Sens. Brown and Collins, and the passing of Robert Byrd, suddenly this goal of having a bill on the President’s desk by July 4th feels like a longshot, at least at this moment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.