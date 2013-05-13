GOP SENATOR: Obama Must apologise For 'Absolutely Chilling' IRS Targeting Of Tea Party Groups

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that the IRS’ admission of targeting various conservative groups for extra scrutiny was “absolutely chilling,” and she called on President Barack Obama to apologise.



“This is truly outrageous and it contributes to the profound distrust that the American people have in government,” Collins said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“It is absolutely chilling that the IRS was singling out conservative groups for extra review, and I think it’s very disappointing that the president hasn’t personally condemned this and spoken out.”

The IRS apologized on Friday for inappropriately targeting different groups with the words “tea party” or “patriot” that were applying for tax-exempt status.

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said on Friday that Obama viewed it as unacceptable, and that he expected swift action.”

“There is no question that if this activity took place, it’s inappropriate and there needs to be action taken. And the President would expect that it be thoroughly investigated and action would be taken,” Carney said.

Collins said that Obama must “make crystal clear” that the IRS’ actions are “totally unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said that the IRS’ actions should “send a chill up your spine.”

“This is something we cannot let stand. There needs to be a full investigation,” Rogers said on “Fox News Sunday.”

