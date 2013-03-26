What It's Like To Give A TED Talk

TED, short for Technology, Entertainment, Design, has become the ultimate platform for academics, creatives and entrepreneurs to share their ideas.



Susan Cain’s popular TED talk, “The Power Of Introverts,” has over 4 million views, and Bill Gates calls it one of his favourite TED talks ever.



That’s a lot of pressure on a single talk.

Cain tells us that she experienced a “grand mixture of excitement and terror” in the months before her talk, although she only wrote it a week in advance because she was on a year-long press tour for her book, Quiet. Even 24 hours before walking on stage, she was tweaking and re-memorizing portions of her speech. See what she has to say about giving the talk of a lifetime:

Produced by Business Insider Video

