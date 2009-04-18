Susan Boyle's Viral Madness

At the beginning of the week, Susan Boyle was known by friends and family (and one very smart TV producer).

After her star turn on Britain’s Got Talent she now has:



•Been seen roughly 25 million times on YouTube

•Has 9,200 fans at her fan site

•And another 320,326 fans on Facebook

•Not counting the 11,623 who are in the Susan Boyle Facebook group

•Been mentioned more on Twitter than Ashton Kutcher

