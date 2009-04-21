Susan Boyle Videos To Pass 100 Million Views

Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle continues to pass crazy milestones as a viral Web sensation.



According to Web video metrics company Visible Measures, Boyle’s performance had generated more than 650 total “placements” by Sunday night, including the original performance, interviews, fan responses, etc. All of those videos combined had been watched 93.2 million times, nearly doubling their viewership since Friday.

The numbers were still accelerating — 30 million new views on Sunday after 16 million new views on Saturday. And total comments doubled over the weekend to 250,000.

Here’s the video for the uninitiated:

