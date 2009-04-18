Susan Boyle: The Most Viral Video Of All Time?

A few Friday afternoon links for your reading pleasure:

Susan Boyle: The Biggest YouTube Sensation Ever? [Mashable]

WPP accuses Spot Runner of “Pump and Dump” Stock Scheme [AdAge]

Gmail has a cool new “suggest more recipients” feature [Gmailblog]

Opposition to Google Books Settlement Jells [NYT]

Newspaper employment at lowest point since 1978 [E&P]

Sony Ericsson: No Android phone anytime soon [Reuters]

