Susan Boyle Should Sing Simon Cowell's Swan Song

Simon Cowell is getting tired of shuttling between hit shows on two continents, and it’s starting to take its toll. After remarking that next season would be his last on American Idol, the buzz about his eventual departure is getting louder.

That’s a good thing. AI is still a cash cow but ratings are starting to soften, Cowell has positioned himself as a huge player in the TV business, and Susan Boyle’s bizarre overnight success will mark a great valedictory for even the grumpiest of judges.

A New York Times discusses the situation after a Cowell said in a sitdown with The Daily Mirror that he would consider leaving his judging job on “Idol” after one more season. And he insists it’s not a negotiating ploy (which likely means it’s a negotiating ploy).



He tells the Times, “When I signed the latest extension on ‘Idol’ through next season, it felt like that was going to be the right amount of time,” Mr. Cowell said. “It still feels right.”

