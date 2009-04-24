Susan Boyle Movie In The Works

There have already been reports that an adult film company is trying to cast Susan Boyle in a porn film, but it seems a legitimate Hollywood movie may also be in the works.



Boyle told Extra that she’s been offered “a trip to Hollywood to make a film…There is talk about it…It’s only rumours right now.”

(We hope she’s not talking about the porn movie.)

We wondered how long it would be before Hollywood tried to turn Boyle’s emotional YouTube video into a feel-good film.

But we also wonder now if we can believe anything Boyle says since she admitted in the same interview that she was just kidding about never having been kissed.

“It was meant as a joke. … I’ve got a wicked sense of humour, you know!” she exclaimed.

What? Susan, we feel like we don’t know you at all anymore.

