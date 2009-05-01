Susan Boyle Has The Fifth Most Viewed Viral Video Ever

As the Susan Boyle craze continues unabated, website Visible Measures compiled a list of the most-viewed viral videos of all time. How’d Dowdy Diva do? Number Five with a bullet.



Soulja Boy’s “Crank That” video and a “Twilight” movie trailer are the top 2. Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body” video and Jeff Dunham: “Achmed the Dead Terrorist” were right ahead of Boyle.

What’s amazing about the list is that while the top four have been available for at least a year (in Soulja Boy’s case, 21 months), Boyle’s video hit 186,000,000 views in less than a month.

