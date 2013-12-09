Susan Boyle Diagnosed With Aspberger's

Susan Boyle performing on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ in 2009 before she was diagnosed with Aspberger’s last year.

Susan Boyle charmed the world when she appeared on “Britain’s Got Talent”

in 2009.

The 52-year-old has since gone on to sell

14 million albums in 14 months and become the first British female artist to have a number one album in the UK and the US simultaneously. Fox Searchlight is even in pre-production on a film about the singer’s life.

But in the midst of her skyrocketing career, Boyle found out something a year ago that changed her life: she has Asberger’s.

“Some articles have said I have brain damage,” she acknowledged in an interview with The Guardian, before adding: “It’s been something else.”

After Boyle went to see a Scottish specialist, the doctor discovered her IQ was above average. The diagnosis? “I have Asperger’s,” Boyle calmly explained about the disorder that mainly affects people’s social interaction and communication skills.

“I have always known that I have had an unfair label put upon me,” Boyle continued. “Asperger’s doesn’t define me. It’s a condition that I have to live with and work through, but I feel more relaxed about myself. People will have a greater understanding of who I am and why I do the things I do.”

But after her beloved mother died right before she became famous, Boyle admits “I am not strong on my own. When I have the support of people around me, I am fine.”

“I made a promise to my mum that I would do something with my life,” continued Boyle. “Spiritually, she’s with me all the time. She has had a word with someone upstairs, because I wouldn’t have had this otherwise. There has been some sort of intervention in some way. I do feel that.”

But connecting with other people has proved a bit more challenging for the singer.

“I never know if people are genuine,” says Boyle. “I would say I have relationship difficulties, communicative difficulties, which lead to a lot of frustration. If people were a bit more patient, that would help.”

But after her professional success and recent diagnosis, Boyle says “That made me more determined to be where I want to be.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.