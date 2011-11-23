Mayor Bloomberg's Ex-Wife Just Sold Her Sleek Downtown Penthouse For $11.6 Million

Trulia



Susan Bloomberg, ex-wife of Mayor Mike, has just unloaded her downtown penthouse for $11.6 million, somewhat less than the $13 million she initially sought for the five-bedroom condo when she listed it over the summer, according to the New York Observer‘s Elise Knutsen.She still managed to turn a profit on the condo, having paid $10.2 million for it in 2006.

The contemporary apartment, at One Kenmare Square, is decorated with eye-popping colours and bold, modern furniture–a far cry from her former husband’s old fashioned Upper East Side mansion.

We’re not sure where Susan’s headed, but we’re sure she’s thrilled to be far away from her ex’s digs, which have been taken over by Occupy Wall Street protesters and their drum circles.

