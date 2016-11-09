Hundreds line up to pay their respects at Susan B. Anthony's grave, leaving their "I voted" stickers for the first female president

Hundreds lined up at Susan B. Anthony’s grave on Election Day to pay their respects to the legendary suffragist who was arrested in 1872 for trying to vote.

Many left “I voted” stickers on the legendary suffragist’s gravestone in Rochester, after voting for America’s first female president, Hillary Clinton.

In a livestream on Facebook that crested 10,000 simultaneous viewers, Rochester’s WROC reported around 11:30 a.m. that there had been lines with a steady stream of people since 7 a.m.

Rochester’s first female Mayor Lovely Warren, and Representative Louise Slaughter, who has served New York’s 25th District since 1987, visited the grave site.

“Look at that, sister take the wheel,” Slaughter said as she looked at Anthony’s grave. “When I look around at all these other gravestones, and I think of all the other people here to make sure we could get the right to vote — 70 years it took to get us the right to vote, never giving up.”

Handed to me by Lovely Warren, the mayor of Rochester. I’m honored to be here to accept. #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/zfZWWRHevS

— Melissa D. Hellman (@hellmanmd) November 8, 2016

“To me, it’s the most historic moment,” Mary, a woman who said she worked at the Susan B. Anthony House for three years, said on the livestream. “I cried when I voted today. And it wouldn’t be possible without Susan B.”

The 250 person line in Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester New York to pay their respects at Susan B Anthony’s grave pic.twitter.com/Zv1WyTQyNl

— Sarah Maslin Nir (@SarahMaslinNir) November 8, 2016

From 1869 to 1906, Anthony petitioned every Congress to give women the right to vote. She dedicated her life to passing constitutional suffrage, but she died in 1906 before the 19th Amendment to the Constitution became law in 1920.

On Tuesday, her grave site overflowed with flowers, a jar of broken glass (representing a metaphorical broken glass ceiling), and many, many stickers.

“Put your stickers on top of stickers,” a volunteer instructed. “Do not look for a new spot — there isn’t one.”

The graveyard announced it would be open late until 9 p.m. on Election Day to accommodate all the well-wishers.

Watch the full WROC livestream here:



