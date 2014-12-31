There Probably Aren't Any Survivors In The AirAsia Crash

AP Photo/Trisnadi A relative of AirAsia flight QZ8501 passengers weeps as she waits for the latest news on the missing jetliner at Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.

Search teams don’t seem to have much hope of finding survivors of the AirAsia flight QZ8501 plane crash.

Although one body teams have recovered so far was wearing a life jacket, others weren’t, suggesting that whatever happened to the plane happened so quickly that some passengers didn’t have time to react.

Others have pointed out that an emergency exit door and emergency slide were reportedly seen floating on the water, leading to speculation that the flight crew might have had time to deploy emergency equipment before the crash, but the former inspector general for the US Department of Transportation told CNN that’s not necessarily the case.

“In many cases, those things just come apart as the accident aircraft breaks apart in the water — but we certainly need to know that,” Mary Schiavo told CNN.

Another former US transportation official said finding any survivors would be highly unlikely at this point.

Crews are still searching for the plane’s black box to help determine what happened to the aircraft. On Tuesday, search teams found debris and bodies floating in the Java Sea not far from the plane’s planned flight path.

Search teams believe they are close to finding the wreckage of the plane itself — officials said that sonar has detected a large, dark object more than 100 feet underwater near the debris field, NBC News reports.

Flight QZ8501 disappeared on a flight from Indonesia to Singapore on Sunday as it was approaching bad weather. The AirAsia crew lost contact with air traffic control about 6:17 a.m. local time Sunday, about halfway through the flight.

The missing plane carried 155 Indonesians along with three people from South Korea and one each from Singapore, Britain, Malaysia, and France. The passengers included 16 children and one infant.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.