26-Year-Old 'Survivor' Contestant Dies After Train Derails

Caleb Bankston, who competed on 2013’s season 27 of “Survivor: Blood vs. Water,” died Tuesday after the train he was on derailed, People magazine confirmed

Bankston, 26, worked at the Alabama Warrior Railway in Birmingham. While details of the incident are not yet clear, Watco Companies L.L.C. officials confirmed to AP that a worker died in an accident.

CBS/’Survivor’ ‘Survivor’s’ Colton Cumbie quit the game ‘to benefit Caleb.’

According to his Facebook page, Bankston was a Locomotive Engineer/Conductor at Alabama Warrior Railway.

Bankston competed on the show last year with his fiancé, Colton Cumbie, and the couple finished ninth.

The two were planning on getting married this fall, Bankston told Zap2it in his “Survivor” exit interview in December.

“Colton and I … are planning our wedding for Oct. 11, 2014 in Connecticut and then comes the starting of the house build and then we will be looking into surrogacy as soon as he finishes his student teaching and graduates school in May 2015,” said Bankston at the time.

