A 19-year-old was dug out of a landslide alive after 3 days

Rescuers found a survivor in the wreckage of a landslide at an industrial site in Shenzhen, China, after nearly three days.

The man, 19-year-old Tian Zeming, was a migrant worker at the site.

According to the Associated Press, officials say he survived because he was under a door that created a pocket of air. More than 70 people are still missing.

Video from the rescue site shows dozens of people working on getting him out of the debris.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

