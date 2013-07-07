Asiana Airlines Survivor Describes Being Inside The Plane When It Crashed

Vedpal Singh was one of 307 people, including 291 passengers, on board Asiana Airlines Flight 214 when it crash landed at San Francisco International Airport Saturday morning. The plane was coming from South Korea.



Singh, who was sitting in the middle of the plane with his family, told reporters that everyone was screaming when the plane hit the ground.

“It approached the runway and the moment it touched it there was a loud bang and we knew that something had gone wrong,” Singh said.

The fire started as passengers were evacuating via the plane’s emergency shoot, he added.

Two people were killed and 181 people were injured when the Boeing 777 hit the runway, tearing off its tail before bursting into flames.

The plane was being flown by two experienced pilots and there were no known mechanical problems, officials said in a press conference on Sunday.

What the video below, courtesy of the Associated Press:

