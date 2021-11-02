I’ve played ‘Survivor’ 3 times. Here are the answers to 10 burning questions fans always ask me.

I played “Survivor” three times and still get a lot of questions about it.

“Survivor” is weird — not just because of the nature of the game, though voluntarily starving yourself while plotting the demise of a stranger snoring next to you on a Fijian beach certainly qualifies as odd.

But once you’re done with the island, the island’s not done with you.

Millions of people have watched the show every week for over 20 years, so it’s understandable that someone’s going to ask questions when they recognize a person they watched play “Survivor.”

If you ever spot me walking my dog on the street, feel free to say hi and ask questions (limit two per stranger).

But in the meantime, here are my answers to oft asked questions about our favorite show: