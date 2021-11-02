I’ve played ‘Survivor’ 3 times. Here are the answers to 10 burning questions fans always ask me.

- I’m a three-time “Survivor” player, and I get asked a lot of questions about it.
- The show is real, I didn’t pick my outfit, and I’m not totally sure whether I’d play again.
- The worst part of the show is the downtime, and it’s smart to be on Jeff Probst’s good side.
But once you’re done with the island, the island’s not done with you.
Millions of people have watched the show every week for over 20 years, so it’s understandable that someone’s going to ask questions when they recognize a person they watched play “Survivor.”
If you ever spot me walking my dog on the street, feel free to say hi and ask questions (limit two per stranger).
But in the meantime, here are my answers to oft asked questions about our favorite show:
The producers don’t take us to a hotel at night to sleep. No one is getting slipped food when the cameras are pointed in the other direction.
We are legitimately dropped on a remote island with minimal supplies and fend for ourselves. I’ve got the scars — both physical and emotional — to prove it.
My first time out, each tribe started the game with a single bag of rice, plus whatever slim supplies we could salvage from the boat that marooned us on the island. But on my second round, there was no traditional “marooning,” and on my third, the boat we arrived on had significantly more supplies.
On season 41 in Fiji, contestants were given nothing to eat.
You’re encouraged to eat whatever you can find on your beach, of course. Fishing rarely produces meaningful results unless you have Ozzy Lusth on your tribe.
You can occasionally win big meals through challenges, but only late in the game. And there’s usually a chance to earn chickens — I’ve never won them, but I did inherit some after a tribe swap and immediately feasted.
The point is: Yes, you starve on “Survivor” and lose a huge amount of weight.
This answer is anecdotal. Ask a dozen former players, and you’re probably going to get 12 different responses. Everyone has their own relationship with coconuts, if their beach was loaded with them.
Coconut water was also good to have, but it has a dark side.
While it’s packed with electrolytes and the quickest natural way to rehydrate under the tropical sun, it can also cause diarrhea. So if you hit the juice too hard, it’s going to run straight through you.
Happened to me one season — wasn’t fun for me or anyone else in sniffing distance.
You spend so much time sitting around camp doing nothing, especially early on in the game. Challenges come only every few days. You can spend only so much time building shelter or plotting strategy with other castaways.
Hell, you’re not even allowed to sing because of copyright laws. After the first week, everyone’s tired, cranky, and bored.
On the island, Probst is always “on.” He’s running a staggeringly complex reality competition in the middle of a jungle and managing 16 aspects you can see, while juggling a hundred you never will — it’s easy to take for granted how good he is at his job.
But it means contestants get only a handful of candid interactions with him.
I will share this tip: If you’re ever on the show, managing your relationship with Probst is an important part of the game.
Ever wonder why he seems to drag certain players in particular? It’s often because they are too cagey with answers at tribal council, not cooperating with the producers, or just being difficult in general. You need to keep Probst on your side.
For context, I am an introvert. I used to chat with almost everyone from my seasons, at least in the months following the game. There’ll be a handful from each season that I hang out with socially in the short term — and then we just drift apart, minus occasional check-ins via text and social-media comments.
We all lead very different lives, often thousands of miles away from one another. This reminds me I owe Denise Stapley a call.
It’s the crew who suffers. There’s a team of over 200 working behind the cameras to make the show happen, and they are generally clean, well-groomed people — but they’re pinching their noses when dealing with contestants.
If a tribe is becoming too rank for the producers to tolerate, they will politely demand that you clean up — boil your clothes, scrub down with sand in the ocean, etc.
I once heard a former player say: “If you don’t know who the stinkiest person is on your tribe, it’s you.”
We don’t get to choose what we wear. Contestants are dropped off in an outfit that they’d realistically be wearing if their plane or boat crashed on a deserted island. We have some back and forth with the producers about clothing before the game starts, but not much.
Fun fact: Assigned outfits can cause drama on the island. Jackets are a bonus for those allowed to bring them — even a sport coat is a huge boost on cold nights.
Contestants get salty when someone else is perceived to have a more advantageous wardrobe. I’m still furious about getting only shorts my first season — I was destroyed by bugs from knee to ankle every night for 38 days.
In my case, all those years ago, it took a while to find idols — much longer than “Survivor” can realistically show in an hourlong episode.
On TV, it sometimes looks like contestants wake up on day 10, decide they’re in trouble at the next tribal, and then spontaneously decide to look for an idol and find it moments later. That’s not how it works. Hours and days are spent clandestinely searching in trees, under rocks, and everywhere else a castaway can think of.
At least, that’s how it used to work. I have some opinions on the current state of “Survivor” advantages when it comes to quantity and quality.
Every former contestant has a different answer — though most, in my experience, trend toward yes. When you think about it, CBS basically rings you up and offers you a chance to win $US1 ($AU1) million by playing a fun game in one of the most beautiful places on earth.
But the answer is colored by real-life situations. Players’ lives change in the years between their first time out and the invite to return. When I first applied, I was bartending nights at a club in Los Angeles and living with several roommates in a cheap beach house.
Now, I’ve got the dog, girlfriend, and a semblance of a career. So it’s difficult to simply say yes when the call comes, but it’s always hard to say no.
Malcolm was on “Survivor” three times. If you were on or worked on a reality-TV show and would be interested in being paid to write about your experience, email pdifiore [at] insider.com.