‘Survivor’ player removed from the show after 48 hours out of ‘concern’ for his safety

Jackson Fox on season 42 of ‘Survivor.’ Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

On season 42 of “Survivor,” player Jackson Fox was removed after 48 hours due to medical concerns.

Fox failed to properly disclose that he was taking lithium, which can have dangerous side effects.

Fox is the first openly transgender competitor on “Survivor.”

On Wednesday, CBS’ “Survivor” returned for its 42nd season — and only 48 hours into gameplay, a competitor has been taken out of the game.

During the episode, host Jeff Probst pulled aside player Jackson Fox, a healthcare worker from Pasadena, Texas, in a rare beachside visit. Probst said Fox failed to adequately disclose part of his medical history until the day before filming, which led to concerns from showrunners.

Following their discussion, Fox announced his departure to his tribe and was removed from the show.

According to Probst, Fox didn’t disclose a medication he was taking until the day before filming

Probst said that Fox didn’t disclose that he was taking lithium, a medication used to treat depression and anxiety, until the day before filming.

Probst said the showrunners decided to let Fox participate in the show at first “because nothing is going to happen in 24, 48 hours” — but they eventually grew too concerned for Fox’s safety.

Lithium can have serious side effects, especially when there are other external stressors like dehydration, lack of food, and physical exertion, which are all staples of the “Survivor” experience.

“That’s where our concern came. The cumulative effect of the show would have a potentially very bad impact on you, and we don’t want that,” Probst said. “Your safety is paramount. We can’t do it. We can’t.”

Fox said he waited to disclose that he was taking medication because he was “trying to quit it completely” and “didn’t need it anymore.”

Still, he told his tribe about his departure and said he was “not ashamed” to admit he needs “help with certain things.” He added, “I appreciate it. It was the best 48 hours I’ve had ever.”

Marya Sherron, Jackson Fox, Lindsay Dolashewich, Jonathan Young, Maryanne Oketch, and Omar Zaheer on ‘Survivor.’ Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Fox still made history as the first openly transgender contestant on the show

Although he was only on the show briefly, Fox made history as the first openly transgender “Survivor” contestant.

During his time on the series, he shared the story of his transition, as well as the effect it had on his family.

Fox said that he began caring for his terminally ill mother in 2016, which is also when he began taking lithium. This event ended up allowing Fox to reconnect with his father, who he’d become distant from since Jackson’s transition.

Prior to the premiere, Fox also posted about his experience in an Instagram post, writing, “To say this was a once in a lifetime experience is an understatement..absolutely changed my life and met some amazing people that I now consider extended family. This smile is as genuine as they come.”