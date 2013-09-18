Here's What To Do If You're In Public And Bullets Start To Fly

You’re in public, minding your business, on your way to work — and gunshots ring out.

This rare, but terrifying scenario is something that all of us should consider with the prevalence of mass shootings in modern times.

There have been five in the U.S. just this year alone, not to mention the staggering number of gun deaths in America.

So here are immediate actions you can take to ensure your survival, which I learned during my time as a U.S. Marine.

Don’t freak out. Don’t scream. Stay calm.

5. Identify The Threat, Move Away This is the last step. From your position, Try to identify where the threat is, then move away slowly, keeping a low profile, keeping that piece of cover or concealment between you and the threat. Don't be a hero! Leave that up to our men and women in uniform. I can't tell you not to try and save an old lady, or a child, or a friend. Admittedly I would try to save any one of them. But just know the risk. Now see how the professionals do it I west back to Afghanistan with the US Marines and it's worse than ever >

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.