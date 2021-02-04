Young workers may benefit the most from working in an office instead of from home

- Many Gen Z workers and millennials are enjoying the perks of working from home amid the pandemic, but recent surveys show professionals who are still early in their careers may benefit from working in an office.
- Two separate workplace surveys by Nintex and PwC, reported on by Fast Company, highlight how young workers are feeling less productive from home.
- The Nintex survey found that although most respondents were more productive than they expected during the pandemic, that share was higher in senior-level roles, such as directors.
- The PwC survey had similar findings, with workers with less than five years of experience feeling less productive working remotely than the overall average.
- A different survey by Ten Spot reported by Forbes found that 54% of Gen Z workers say their biggest issue with remote work is productivity, higher than the overall average.
- To help people feel more engaged at work, employers should help employees stay connected by building internal communication.
- Dustin Grosse, the chief marketing and strategy officer at Nintex, told Fast Company that with remote work, younger workers can’t get the “hands-on coaching that they would ideally get if they were working in an office.”
- One economist previously told Insider that he thinks in-person office work could benefit new workers, who can take advantage of networking opportunities at events.
- The PwC survey found that although 55% of employee respondents want to work remotely at least three days a week, 34% of respondents aged 18 to 24 prefer to work remotely no more than one day a week.
