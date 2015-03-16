SurveyMonkey has announced a former Microsoft executive as its Australian MD

Tony Ward. Photo: supplied.

Former Microsoft and LinkedIn executive Tony Ward has been announced as SurveyMonkey’s managing director of Australia and New Zealand.

The survey platform has experienced strong growth since its local launch last May – the region is now the largest international investment SurveyMonkey has made outside of the US and Europe – and has employed Ward to continue this trajectory.

Ward, who managed the marketing budgets for Microsoft, founded cloud startup Business365, and helped to grow LinkedIn to triple digits year-on-year, says he hopes to help local businesses struggling to manage their data.

“Businesses are drowning in so much data that it’s hard to know what numbers are actually moving things forward. Our goal is to give businesses actionable, quality insights at speed, not add to the noise. Speed is the new currency of business,” Ward said.

“Audience is giving agencies the power to go to their clients with actual data to support what they want to do. They can use the SurveyMonkey Audience platform to find out what the market says, and back up their hypothesis. It breaks the stalemate when everyone clings to a different view or gut feel: now they are actually able to find out what consumers think.”

