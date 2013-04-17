Why Being A Publicly Traded Company Isn't Always The Best Situation

See more Small Business, Big Ideas >>

SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg led a round of financing in his company that created the benefits of an IPO while largely avoiding the headaches of being a public company.

He raised $800 million for his online survey company through a combination of debt and equity earlier this year. Of that money, $444 million came from new investors buying equity from old employees. The rest was debt.

This gives his early employees and investors a chance to sell stock. It also gives him the chance to keep his company private, allowing him to run his business without the pressure of publicly disclosed quarterly earnings reports.

In this video, Goldberg discusses why he avoided an IPO, and when it’s right for companies to go that route.

//

Produced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.