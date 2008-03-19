Survey: TV Viewers Ready To Come Back

Remember how the writers strike was going to change everything — beginning with viewers’ TV habits? Think again, says media agency Carat: A survey of TV watchers this week says 95% are ready to resume their old schedules as new shows come back on the tube.



But surely some people have abandoned their remote control for their mouse, right? Maybe, says Carat: Of the 5% of viewers totally turned-off by TV, a whopping 11% said they’d be watching more shows online.

One grain of salt: For the TV business, this is an unusually optimistic report. TV ratings have been in steady decline for years, and that only accelerated during the strike. Given that ratings for ABC, CBS and NBC dropped by double-digits during the strike, reclaiming 95% of its pre-strike audience would be great news.

